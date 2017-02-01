KBHQ (Q-Rock)/Springfield, MO, Adds 'The Chop Shop'
NORTH ARKANSAS PERFORMING ARTIST COALITION Rock KBHQ /SPRINGFIELD, MO, is the latest affilate to join ENVISION ROCK NETWORK by carrying "The Chop Shop" and "The Chop Shop Classic," joining more than 350 other stations. The paired shows feature weekly updates on bands and tours, web exclusive content, and special guests all while playing 10 songs an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|dale417
|22,682
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|2 hr
|Richard The Real One
|16,669
|Ricky Dykes sr. (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Tweety bird
|18
|Gabby Willhite
|Wed
|Marshal
|1
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Jan 31
|Tracey216
|69
|Payless Optical & dangerous, unregulated MO Opt... (Aug '09)
|Jan 31
|Bearpaw143
|30
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|Jan 30
|Yoooo
|61
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC