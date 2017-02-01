KBHQ (Q-Rock)/Springfield, MO, Adds 'The Chop Shop'

NORTH ARKANSAS PERFORMING ARTIST COALITION Rock KBHQ /SPRINGFIELD, MO, is the latest affilate to join ENVISION ROCK NETWORK by carrying "The Chop Shop" and "The Chop Shop Classic," joining more than 350 other stations. The paired shows feature weekly updates on bands and tours, web exclusive content, and special guests all while playing 10 songs an hour.

