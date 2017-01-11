HEART OF AMERICA DAIRY'S EXPO FEATURES ITS LARGEST TRADE SHOW TO DATE Jan. 12, 2017 Source: Heart of America Dairy Expo news release The largest trade show ever will be in place at the fifth annual Heart of America Dairy Expo, presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, on January 19-21, 2017 at the Ramada Oasis Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield, Missouri. "We will have our largest dairy trade show," says Expo Chairman and dairy farmer Ted Sheppard, Cabool, MO.

