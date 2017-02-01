HBA Home Show 2017 Starts Today

The 2017 HBA Home Show kicks off in Springfield Friday for current and future homeowners, offering a variety of ideas, products and professional building advice. Home Show is a fantastic venue for anyone who owns a home, is thinking about buying or building a home, renovating or remodeling their current home, or wants inspiration for future projects, big or small," said John Marion, President of the Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.