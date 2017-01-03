Free dental services at school
The Seymour R-II School District will play host to free onsite dental services through the Jordan Valley Mobile Dental Unit of Springfield starting Jan. 23 and continuing through Jan. 26. If you would like to add your child to the list for dental services, contact your child's school nurse. For more information on the dental services at Seymour's school, call Erika Lansdown at 417-935-2287, extension No.
