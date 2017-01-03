Flock to Lake of the Ozarks Eagle Days this weekend

Jamie Williams, education specialist at Dickerson Zoo, discusses characteristics of the barred owl to guests during one of several programs given at Heritage Elementary in Lake Ozark, Mo. Lake of the Ozarks Eagle Days 2017 is scheduled to take flight 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.