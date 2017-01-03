First Birth Of 2017 In Springfield Is...

First Birth Of 2017 In Springfield Is A Girl

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: KSGF-AM Springfield

The first birth of 2017 came early: At 12:37 a.m. on Jan. 1, Evva Hope Chamberlin arrived, becoming Springfield's first hospital birth of the new year. She weighed 6 lbs 8 oz and measured 19.5 inches long.

