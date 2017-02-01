Commit Alert: Rutgers Football Adds T...

Commit Alert: Rutgers Football Adds Tight End Travis Vokolek

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: On the Banks

It has been a busy weekend on the banks and Rutgers Football has landed it's second commitment of the evening when Travis Vokolek announced on twitter his pledge to Rutgers. Drew Harris, a dual threat quarterback out of Camden, NJ was the first to commit today .

Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Banks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 2 hr dale417 22,682
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 2 hr Richard The Real One 16,669
Ricky Dykes sr. (Mar '11) 4 hr Tweety bird 18
Gabby Willhite Wed Marshal 1
holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14) Jan 31 Tracey216 69
Payless Optical & dangerous, unregulated MO Opt... (Aug '09) Jan 31 Bearpaw143 30
the x-spot! (Mar '14) Jan 30 Yoooo 61
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC