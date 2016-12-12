Springfield Seeking Jail Deal With Vernon County
Springfield city leaders are scheduled to vote Monday night on a plan to ship city offenders to the Vernon County jail. Under the terms, Vernon County would provide daily transportation for up to ten inmates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|14 min
|elf
|16,115
|Review: Cantrell's Patriot Homes (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Ozark
|29
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|21 hr
|Hannover Fist
|21,977
|Steve Pokin
|Dec 22
|Hot air
|2
|Drury University women's basketball team (Mar '16)
|Dec 19
|phantomscout
|4
|Where can I sell my broken flat screen TV? (Jun '15)
|Dec 18
|Ljil
|3
|Looking for a childhood friend. Hannah Mobley (... (Apr '11)
|Dec 18
|Leez
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC