Owners asks for tax to spruce up center
A mall owner in Springfield, Missouri, has asked the town council to declare the area surrounding his site blighted and charge a tax to go towards improvements to his property. Curtis Jared told town administrators that sprucing up his Brentwood Shopping Center would create more jobs and tax revenue, according to local radio station KTTS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|13 min
|elf
|16,115
|Review: Cantrell's Patriot Homes (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Ozark
|29
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|21 hr
|Hannover Fist
|21,977
|Steve Pokin
|Dec 22
|Hot air
|2
|Drury University women's basketball team (Mar '16)
|Dec 19
|phantomscout
|4
|Where can I sell my broken flat screen TV? (Jun '15)
|Dec 18
|Ljil
|3
|Looking for a childhood friend. Hannah Mobley (... (Apr '11)
|Dec 18
|Leez
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC