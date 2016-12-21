News 11 mins ago 10:53 a.m.Police sea...

News 11 mins ago 10:53 a.m.Police searching for missing Missouri teen with autism

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Springfield, Missouri, police have asked the public for help finding a 13-year-old girl with autism, who has been missing since Tuesday evening. According to police, Rachael A. Mosher, 13, left a relative's home in the 500 block of East Deerfield Street in Springfield at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 30 min Hurricane 16,248
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 3 hr Santa Christ 21,993
News Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13) 9 hr Joe Blow 2
holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14) 14 hr jodyrerose1 64
Hong Kong Spa (Aug '09) Dec 29 don 40
the x-spot! (Mar '14) Dec 29 Shane 55
Embroidery Shop Dec 26 Anne 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,846 • Total comments across all topics: 277,518,026

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC