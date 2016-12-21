News 11 mins ago 10:53 a.m.Police searching for missing Missouri teen with autism
Springfield, Missouri, police have asked the public for help finding a 13-year-old girl with autism, who has been missing since Tuesday evening. According to police, Rachael A. Mosher, 13, left a relative's home in the 500 block of East Deerfield Street in Springfield at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
