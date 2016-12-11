There are on the Route 66 News story from Sunday Dec 11, titled New firearms store / gun range using pieces of Hawkins Mill. In it, Route 66 News reports that:

A new firearms store and gun range is being built along Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, at the old Hawkins Mill site and using pieces of it in its design. The new place's resemblance to the historic Hawkins Mill, which was torn down earlier this year, is not a coincidence.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Route 66 News.