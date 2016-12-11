New firearms store / gun range using pieces of Hawkins Mill
There are 4 comments on the Route 66 News story from Sunday Dec 11, titled New firearms store / gun range using pieces of Hawkins Mill. In it, Route 66 News reports that:
A new firearms store and gun range is being built along Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, at the old Hawkins Mill site and using pieces of it in its design. The new place's resemblance to the historic Hawkins Mill, which was torn down earlier this year, is not a coincidence.
Since: May 16
12
#1 Sunday Dec 11
disgusting!!!!! we don,t need a firearms store here!!!!
“LMAO At You”
Since: Jul 16
1,368
Next door to you,
#2 Tuesday Dec 13
disgusting!!!!! we don't need you here!!!! Move to California if you don't like the ways of Missouri and Arkansas.
#3 Wednesday Dec 14
commie gal do NOT move to TEXAS you will not like it here
#4 Thursday Dec 15
It,s a great gun store, glad they are here.
