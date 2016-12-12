NCMC - STeams Head Into Break With Road Losses
The North Central Missouri College basketball teams were both in action over the weekend with the men making a trip to Springfield, ILa Sto take on Lincoln Land Community College on Friday and the women traveling to Miami, FL for a pair of games, one with Miami Dade College on Friday and the other against Broward Community College on Saturday.
