Most wanted sex offender from Hurst arrested in Missouri

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Hurst sex offender who had been placed on the state's most wanted list was arrested in Missouri last week, officials announced Monday. Zachary Aaron Jenkins, 31, was arrested Wednesday at a home in Springfield, Mo., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

