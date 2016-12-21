Missouri State Univ's Ag Program Elevated To Ag College Status
MISSOURI STATE UNIV'S AG PROGRAM ELEVATED TO AG COLLEGE STATUS Dec. 19, 2016 BrownfieldAgNews reports: The ag program at Missouri State University in Springfield has taken a big step forward. Dr. Ron Del Vecchio, dean of the William H. Carr School of agriculture is now dean of the COLLEGE of Agriculture.
