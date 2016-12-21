Heart Of America Dairy Expo Program Announced

Dairy farmers from all over the southern Midwest will be gathering in Springfield, MO, January 19-21, 2017, for the fifth annual Heart of America Dairy Expo presented by Hiland Dairy Foods. The Heart of America Dairy Expo features four nationally known dairy speakers, and the largest dairy specific trade show in the southern Midwest, at the Ramada Oasis Hotel and Convention Center.

