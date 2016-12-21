Heart Of America Dairy Expo Program Announced
Dairy farmers from all over the southern Midwest will be gathering in Springfield, MO, January 19-21, 2017, for the fifth annual Heart of America Dairy Expo presented by Hiland Dairy Foods. The Heart of America Dairy Expo features four nationally known dairy speakers, and the largest dairy specific trade show in the southern Midwest, at the Ramada Oasis Hotel and Convention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embroidery Shop
|4 hr
|Anne
|1
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|4 hr
|Hannover Fist
|16,172
|kayla brown
|Sun
|Ebenezer
|1
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Hannover Fist
|21,979
|Make money
|Sat
|Xxlilnun
|1
|Review: Cantrell's Patriot Homes (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|Ozark
|29
|Steve Pokin
|Dec 22
|Hot air
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC