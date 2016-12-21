Dispute settled over degree offerings...

Dispute settled over degree offerings from Missouri schools

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: News Tribune

A recent report by a Missouri task force said the state's public universities and community colleges should not stray from the types of degrees their institutions can grant unless they have a good reason to do so. Missouri lawmakers asked the task force to address the issue after a dispute between the University of Missouri System and Missouri State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 21 min squeeter 16,183
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 13 hr fyi 21,981
Embroidery Shop 23 hr Anne 1
kayla brown Sun Ebenezer 1
Make money Dec 24 Xxlilnun 1
Review: Cantrell's Patriot Homes (Oct '10) Dec 24 Ozark 29
Steve Pokin Dec 22 Hot air 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,585

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC