Crime 44 mins ago 10:59 a.m.Texan on 10 Most Wanted sex offender list caught in Missouri
Authorities say a Fort Worth-area man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offenders list has been captured in Missouri. The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday announced Zachary Aaron Jenkins was caught in Springfield, Missouri.
