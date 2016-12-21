City to consider review of downtown n...

City to consider review of downtown noise regulations

Sunday Dec 18

Jefferson City planners are suggesting review of the municipal regulations governing the sidewalks, noise, hours and licenses for East High Street bars and restaurants, as well as mixed-use zoning that now marries businesses and residents under regulations acceptable to both. Four prominent business owners who would be affected by the changes in regulations said Friday night they're unaware of any hint of changes the city may have in store for them.

Springfield, MO

