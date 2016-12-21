Angry patient, 58, drives her truck THROUGH clinic's doors after...

Andrea Gully has been charged with assault and property damage after driving her truck into Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Missouri A woman outraged at a doctor for refusing to give her medications was arrested after police said she plowed her pickup truck through a Missouri health center's glass doors. Police say no injuries resulted from the confrontation at around 4.40pm Monday at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center on Tampa Street at Benton Avenue in Springfield.

