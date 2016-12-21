5 St. Louis-area men accused in kidnapping conspiracy
A St. Louis-area executive and four others have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly kidnapping a man and collecting ransom from his parents. The U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis announced kidnapping conspiracy charges Thursday against Todd Beckman, Kerry Roades, Zachary Smith and brothers Blake and Caleb Laubinger.
