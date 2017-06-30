Trial date set for man charged in fatal motorcycle accident
A judge has set a trial date for an East Longmeadow man charged with being drunk when he caused an accident that killed two people on a motorcycle. Authorities say 25-year-old Steven Thompson was drunk when he turned his truck into the path of a motorcycle in Springfield in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Jul 1
|tobefrank
|10
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn
|Jun 21
|VictorOrians
|1
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|Jun 15
|Mr B
|1
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC