Police: Senator impostor tries to see Ivanka at Trump Tower
Police say a man who claimed to be a U.S. senator tried to get inside Trump Tower to see Ivanka Trump and has been arrested. NBC New York says the man had two knives on him when he tried to get into President Donald Trump's New York City home about 4 p.m. Thursday and asked for the president's daughter.
