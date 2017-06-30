Police nab Los Angeles hospital worker accused of sex abuse

A Los Angeles hospital worker accused of sexually abusing more than a dozen female patients, including some under anesthesia after surgery, has been arrested after more than a decade on the run, police said Thursday. Ramon Eduardo Rodas Gaspar, 48, was brought back to the U.S. from his native Guatemala last week and is accused of sexually assaulting women between 29 and 65 while working as a nursing assistant.

