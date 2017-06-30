'Nothing's changed': Police shooting hangs over neighborhood
Little has changed in this poverty-stricken neighborhood since Sterling was shot by ... . In this June 27, 2017 photo, Ronald Smith gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was shot by police one year ago, in Baton Rouge, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|4 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|13
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn
|Jun 21
|VictorOrians
|1
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|Jun 15
|Mr B
|1
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun '17
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC