Nevada pot sites stock, check bud before legal sales fire up
Recreational marijuana becomes legal to buy Saturday in Nevada, but that doesn't mean anything goes in the place where most people thin... . In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, photo, marijuana plants grow at the Desert Grown Farms cultivation facility in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|13 hr
|tobefrank
|10
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn
|Jun 21
|VictorOrians
|1
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|Jun 15
|Mr B
|1
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC