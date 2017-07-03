Memorial Bridge closed for Spirit of Springfield fireworks
Crews closed the Memorial Bridge at 11 p.m. Monday night to put the final touches in place for the Spirit of Springfield fireworks. Audrey Hunter of West Springfield said, "I've gone since I was seventeen, so about twenty something years.
