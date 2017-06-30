Los Angeles jury finds man guilty of killing movie executive

A jury found Monday that a drug dealer crushed the skull of a movie studio executive who had been having an affair with his wife, burying him in a shallow desert grave that would go undiscovered for two years, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Superior Court jury rejected first- or second-degree murder but convicted John Creech, 44, of voluntary manslaughter for the beating death of Gavin Smith, 57, a 20th Century Fox distribution executive, five years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.