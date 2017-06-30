Lawyers to make closing arguments at Arpaio's criminal trial

Prosecutors at former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal trial will get their first crack at playing TV interview footage in court during which the tough-talking lawman bragged that he was still doing immigration enforcement, even as he was defying a court order to stop his targeted patrols. A judge who will hear closing arguments Thursday and ultimately decide Arpaio's legal fate had previously declined to play the TV excerpts during the testimony segment of the trial.

