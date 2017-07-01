Kitchen fire closed McDonalda s in Springfield
Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the grease caught fire in the fryolator just after 6:30 pm Saturday. Leger said employees tried to put the fire out and successfully kept it from spreading until firefighters got there and quickly put it out.
