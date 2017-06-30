Italy's rescue plan for troubled bank gets EU approval
Italy's finance minister said Tuesday the plan to restructure the struggling bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena will provide "a credible future" for the institution while ensuring stability to the Italian banking sector. Minister Pier Carlo Padoan made the comments after the European Union's executive commission approved Italy's plans to inject 5.4 billion euros into the world's oldest bank as part of a five-year restructuring plan that the bank's management will outline to investors on Wednesday.
