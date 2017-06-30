Gunman kills 3, wounds 4th before bei...

Gunman kills 3, wounds 4th before being shot dead by police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

A gunman shot and killed his partner, their adult son and a neighbor and wounded a fourth person before being fatally shot by deputies early Wednesday, leaving detectives at a loss to explain the outburst of violence, an official said. Three deputies ended the rampage by shooting 51-year-old Carroll Tuttle in a confrontation in his driveway, said Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis... Wed Cops are Degenerates 13
News Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec... Jun 23 American_Infidel 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn Jun 21 VictorOrians 1
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr... Jun 15 Mr B 1
News Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar... Jun 5 truffully thinking 1
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun '17 spud 16
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,274,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC