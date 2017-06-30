Greater Springfield Harriers run 40th...

Greater Springfield Harriers run 40th annual Fourth of July 5K road race

Read more: MassLive.com

The local running club held its 40th annual 5K road race Tuesday, starting and finishing at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Dennis Roche, of Springfield, was the top finisher and Melissa Stellato, of Windsor, Connecticut, was the top woman in the field.

