Former Springfield football star denies assaulting 1-year-old
A Springfield man identifying himself as a professional football player banged his head repeatedly in the back seat of a police cruiser following his arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and their 1-year-old child, police said. Joshua Moore, 25, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Springfield District Court to assault and battery on a child with injury, assault and battery on a family member and threat to commit a crime.
