Focus at pope's hospital for kids put profits over patients
During the audience in the Vatican's Paul VI hall, Francis exhorted hospital caregivers... . FILE - In this Tuesday, July 18, 2016 file photo, from left, Mariella Enoc, president of Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital, and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, pray before an event to release the hospital'... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Jul 1
|tobefrank
|10
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn
|Jun 21
|VictorOrians
|1
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|Jun 15
|Mr B
|1
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC