Doctor accused in deaths of at least ...

Doctor accused in deaths of at least 7 in Oklahoma, Texas

50 min ago

A Texas doctor wrote unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people over a four-year period, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Howard Gregg Diamond, 56, was arrested Tuesday on charges that include conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and health care fraud.

