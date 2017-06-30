'Despicable Me 3,' 'Baby Driver' win,...

'Despicable Me 3,' 'Baby Driver' win, 'The House' doesn't

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Studio estimates on Sunday say that Universal and Illumination's "Despicable Me 3" earned $75.4 million over the weekend, while the former Saturday Night Live stars' gambling comedy burned down. Edgar Wright's heist movie "Baby Driver" coasted to $30 million in its first five days in theaters, with $21 million from the three-day weekend to take second place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis... Jul 1 tobefrank 10
News Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec... Jun 23 American_Infidel 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn Jun 21 VictorOrians 1
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr... Jun 15 Mr B 1
News Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar... Jun 5 truffully thinking 1
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 16
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,715 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC