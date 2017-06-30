Cosby's retrial on sex assault charges is set for November
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November. An order signed Thursday by Judge Steven O'Neill says all parties must report to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 6. Prosecutors found themselves back to square one June 17 after the judge declared a mistrial.
