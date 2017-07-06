Alleged drug dealers back on street h...

Alleged drug dealers back on street hours after arrest

Holyoke Police said their anti-drug and gang operation has resulted in hundreds of arrests, and the seizure of tens of thousands of bags of heroin over the last few weeks. 22News spoke with the Holyoke Police Department about the war on drugs.

