World's Ugliest Dog Contest awards un...

World's Ugliest Dog Contest awards underdogs' inner beauty

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

The annual World's Ugliest Do... . FILE - In this June 26, 2015, file photo, Quasi Modo wins top honors in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn Jun 21 VictorOrians 1
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
News Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis... Jun 17 Cops are Psychopaths 8
Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr... Jun 15 Mr B 1
News Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar... Jun 5 truffully thinking 1
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link Jun 1 Hugh Turds 3
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 281,973,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC