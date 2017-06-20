West Springfield police looking for s...

West Springfield police looking for suspect in bank fraud/larceny case

West Springfield police are hoping that members of the public can help them identify a woman who allegedly tried to steal about $3,500 from another person's bank account. Detective Michael Kennedy told 22News that the attempted theft took place at a bank in town last Wednesday.

