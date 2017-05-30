Warriors' Steve Kerr returns to the b...

Warriors' Steve Kerr returns to the bench to coach Game 2

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Kerr is back coaching the Golden State Warriors after more than six weeks, feeling well enough that he plans to coach the remainder of the NBA Finals. Smiling, cracking jokes and looking more comfortable than he has in recent weeks, Kerr declared himself ready to be back on the bench for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Sun spud 17
News Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link Jun 1 Hugh Turds 3
blow me (Apr '16) May 27 Heyyyyy 2
News Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills... May 22 Elm Corner Pharm 6
News Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro... May 11 Anonymous 1
News a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ... May 11 Anonymous 1
News Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5 May 10 Women Power 8
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,528,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC