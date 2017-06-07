Veteran to be arraigned on bomb possession, threat charges
The man who led West Springfield police on a chase that ended in a standoff on Route 5 last month is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hampden Superior Court. Robert Decoteau, III was originally scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but it was postponed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Mon
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC