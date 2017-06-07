Veteran to be arraigned on bomb posse...

Veteran to be arraigned on bomb possession, threat charges

13 hrs ago

The man who led West Springfield police on a chase that ended in a standoff on Route 5 last month is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hampden Superior Court. Robert Decoteau, III was originally scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but it was postponed.

