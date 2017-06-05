US reassures Australia of continued close ties

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, left, pose with Governor of New South Wales, David Hurley, center, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, second right, and Austra... A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a year. A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.