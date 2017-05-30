UK police search car in Manchester at...

UK police search car in Manchester attack investigation

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

British police investigating the Manchester Arena attack cordoned off an area around a car significant to the investigation as they hunted Friday for clues about the suicide bomber's movements. Officers put a 100-meter cordon in place around a white Nissan Micra in southern Manchester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... 1 hr Retribution 11
News Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link 17 hr Hugh Turds 3
blow me (Apr '16) May 27 Heyyyyy 2
News Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills... May 22 Elm Corner Pharm 6
News Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro... May 11 Anonymous 1
News a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ... May 11 Anonymous 1
News Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5 May 10 Women Power 8
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC