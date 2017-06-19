UK fraud regulator charges Barclays over Qatar fundraising
British regulators have charged Barclays bank and four former executives, including the CEO, with conspiracy to commit fraud when they sought investment from Qatar in 2008. The bank, former CEO John Varley, 61, former investment banking chief Roger Jenkins, 61, Thomas Kalaris, 61, who headed the bank's wealth management division, and Roger Boath, 58, head of the European financial institutions group, were all charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in relation to a first round of investment in June 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Jun 17
|Cops are Psychopaths
|8
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|Jun 15
|Mr B
|1
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC