UK fraud regulator charges Barclays over Qatar fundraising

British regulators have charged Barclays bank and four former executives, including the CEO, with conspiracy to commit fraud when they sought investment from Qatar in 2008. The bank, former CEO John Varley, 61, former investment banking chief Roger Jenkins, 61, Thomas Kalaris, 61, who headed the bank's wealth management division, and Roger Boath, 58, head of the European financial institutions group, were all charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in relation to a first round of investment in June 2008.

