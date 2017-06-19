The Latest: Saudi clerical council backs new crown prince
Iran's Interior Ministry said Wednesday that the Saudi government should "compensate" the detainees and "punish the agents of this irresponsible action." Saudi Arabia says the three were Revolutionary Guard members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn
|5 hr
|VictorOrians
|1
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|22 hr
|Billerica mom
|1
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Jun 17
|Cops are Psychopaths
|8
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|Jun 15
|Mr B
|1
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC