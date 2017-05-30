The Latest: Roof at Millennium Stadium being closed
Real Madrid will play Juventus in the final of the Champions League soccer match in C... . Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, controls the ball during a training session at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Friday June 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|3 hr
|Erl
|15
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Thu
|Hugh Turds
|3
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|May 10
|Women Power
|8
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC