The Latest: No quick verdict in Milwa...

The Latest: No quick verdict in Milwaukee ex-cop trial

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

The Latest on the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in the death of a black man last year : A jury in Milwaukee has wrapped up its first partial day of deliberations without a verdict in the trial of a former police officer charged in the death of a black man. Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith last August as the man was fleeing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder 10 hr Billerica mom 1
News Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis... Jun 17 Cops are Psychopaths 8
Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr... Jun 15 Mr B 1
News Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar... Jun 5 truffully thinking 1
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link Jun 1 Hugh Turds 3
blow me (Apr '16) May 27 Heyyyyy 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,912,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC