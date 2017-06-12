The Latest: Crew member says ancestors led way in journey

The Polynesian voyaging canoe is returning to Hawaii after a three-year journey around the world guided only by nature with navigato... . FILE--In this June 8, 2016, file photo, the traditional Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea, on an around-the-world journey, sails by the United Nations on New York's East River, during the World Oceans Day observance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.