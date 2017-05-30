The Latest: Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, then - National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe news conference in the... . FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2016, file photo, Michael Cohen, an attorney for Donald Trump, arrives in Trump Tower in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.